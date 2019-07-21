Standing on the banks of the Stonycreek River at Greenhouse Park, it wasn’t hard to spot abundant signs of life Sunday.
Coal Tubin’ had just delivered a trailer load of inflated orange rafts to a line of eager river riders above the river’s banks.
Three kayakers were already paddling downstream, and a family was swimming under the sun near Whitewater Park’s boat launch.
About 40 yards farther down, a group of Johnstown-area teens was digging for life of a different kind, stirring up river sediment toward a small net they held out to scoop up macroinvertebrates as part of a SurfSUP Adventures’ First Waves Program lesson on waterway conservation.
“We want kids like these to become passionate about our local waterways and conservation,” said SurfSUP owner Ian Smith, “because you can’t enjoy any of this without a healthy river.”
Smith is a stand-up paddleboarding instructor who founded SurfSUP. For years, he and his First Waves partners have been bringing youth from across western Pennsylvania and beyond to the Stonycreek for one- and two-day lessons on conservation through river surfing and documentary filmmaking.
But this was the first time that lesson added series of tests to gauge the overall health of the river on-site.
Conemaugh Valley Conservancy program director Chris Garbark met with the class Sunday morning.
Standing knee-deep in the Stonycreek, he guided the group of eight 14- to 18-year-olds as they took pH and temperature measurements, and then used a one-meter long net to collect tiny macroinvertebrates found in the river.
Moments later, Vegenzo Peoples, 17, and Angie Huff, 18, were picking through the net’s bounty for caddisfly larvae and other aquatic life, dropping them into ice trays to collect and categorize them.
The tiny creatures might seem insignificant, but they’re a sure sign that the Stonycreek is healthy for some of nature’s more pollution-sensitive life, Garbark said.
“This is what we want to see,” he said, noting that, if outside pollutants find their way into the water, bio-assesment tests such as that one can quickly throw up red flags to alert waterway stewards that the river’s conditions have changed.
The lesson impressed Huff, who also took pH measurements Sunday.
Huff said she has swam in the river before, but never stopped to consider that there are people such as Garbark watching over the waterway.
“I want to come back and do this kind of thing again,” she said. “When you’re in the water, you don’t think about what’s inside it.”
To Smith, that makes the course worth it.
First Waves was designed to introduce underserved western Pennsylvania youth to their waterways through river surfing and overall outdoor recreation. But, by having the group document the experience through film, “it’s giving them a pulpit to spread their message,” he said.
“They’re making a difference,” Smith said.
