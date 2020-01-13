State police said two teenagers will face charges for permitting a New Florence toddler to use an e-cigarette-style vaping device – a move recorded on video and shared on Snapchat over the weekend.
Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit troopers are handling the matter as an endangering the welfare of children case, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a release to media Monday.
The pair – a 17-year-old from Seward and an 18-year-old from Armagh – were babysitting the boy at a St. Clair Township residence Thursday when the video was recorded, he said.
At one point, the child grabbed the device from a nightstand and used it, causing him to inhale the substance and then cough.
Greenfield said the teens permitted the act.
In the video, one of the girls laughed about the incident.
He said the device contained nicotine – approximately 3%.
Greenfield said state police were notified after the clip was shared through social media viral and someone reported it through the state’s Safe2Say Something anonymous tip line.
Greenfield said no charges were expected to be filed until Tuesday at the earliest, as investigators continue their inquiry.
He said the toddler’s parents were notified about the incident.
