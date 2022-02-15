EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School have waived their formal arraignments in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
The initial court appearances were the first formal steps toward an eventual trial.
Accused co-conspirators Logan Pringle, 17, and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, had charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and other counts sent to court in January. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
They are accused of walking through the school in December to examine surveillance cameras and entryways after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school.
Pringle was expelled from the district in 2018 and ordered not to return to the property after he allegedly made threats and lit a carpet on fire with a match.
Police were contacted after he was spotted on camera at the school, and searches at Hinebaugh’s residence yielded numerous rifles, investigators said.
