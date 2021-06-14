A teenager was rescued from Paint Creek in Somerset County on Sunday near the swimming hole where a Pittsburgh man drowned last week, authorities said.
Two teens were at the creek when one swam across but was unable to get back across the creek that was swollen by recent heavy rains, Scalp Level-Paint fire Chief Michael Horvath said.
Rescuers crossed a bridge and walked about a mile, getting the man to move higher onto the rock face, and walked him out, he said.
There was no need for rescuers to enter the swift moving water that was about 15 to 20 feet deep, said Horvath, leader of 670 Somerset Water Rescue Team.
"Anytime we don't have to enter the water, it's to our advantage," he said.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Conemaugh Township responded along with Northern EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS.
The physical rescue took place near where Jeremiah Zion Thompson, 20, of Pittsburgh, drowned June 6.
