A teenage girl suffered a leg injury on Tuesday when she jumped from the second floor of a burning home in Gray, Somerset County, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 4:16 a.m. in the 100 block of West Third Street and was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Jennerstown Deputy fire Chief Michael Novak said.
The girl and teenage boy jumped from the second floor, he said.
The girl was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. The boy and an adult male escaped injury, he said.
The house was destroyed. A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause, Novak said.
Firefighters from Acosta, Boswell, Sipesville, Somerset, Stoystown, Friedens, Windber, Berlin and Ligonier responded, along with Somerset Ambulance. The Salvation Army also was dispatched.
