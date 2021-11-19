NANTY GLO, Pa. – A Nanty Glo couple was jailed Friday, accused of assaulting a 5-week-old child who was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with 16 fractures a case of in what a physician called child abuse, authorities said.
Nanty Glo Borough police arrested Robert Oaks Jr., 19, and Sylvia Kutchman, 19, both of the 200 block of Pearson Street.
Police charged Oaks and Kutchman with six counts of aggravated assault and two counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, the infant suffered an arm injury sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 13.
The infant was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and transferred to Pittsburgh.
Dr. Rachel Berger said in her report that the infant had suffered 16 fractures.
She said there was no underlying medical condition which would predispose the infant to these fractures.
“This is child abuse,” Berger said.
Oaks told police that, at some point while putting on a zipper swaddle and wrapping the child in a blanket, he picked up the child and heard a “pop,” the complaint said.
Police said Oaks later said he pulled too hard and heard a “pop.”
Both Oaks and Kutchman also said they did not know what happened, that it must be a brittle bone disease, and that a dog had jumped on the child, the complaint said.
The infant is in the care of a foster family.
Oaks and Kutchman were arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.
The investigation began when Cambria County Children & Youth Services contacted police. Pittsburgh Child Advocacy Center also was involved.
