EBENSBURG, Pa. – One of two teenagers accused of assaulting a 16-year-old female student at Greater Johnstown High School in April was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday.
Sitara Andrea Graham, 19, was sentenced to one to 18 months of incarceration by Judge David J. Tulowitzki after she entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault in January.
She will be automatically paroled after one month.
Graham told the court that she knows she momentarily went down the wrong path and is back on track.
She added that she came to hold herself accountable and apologize for her actions.
Graham said she moved to Johnstown from Philadelphia in hopes that things would be better for her. She said that she had been spit on in school and that reacting in that manner would make the conduct of other students stop. She added that she believed she was singled out for her religion.
Her attorney, Gary Vitko, said that she did not know things did not function the same as in Philadelphia-area schools.
Graham said she has since moved back to Philadelphia to have a chance to complete her schooling, where she said she doesn’t feel targeted.
The victim – who was wrongly targeted – according to the criminal complaint, addressed the court, saying that she lives with what happened every day and that she wished for Graham to have at least some jail time in the incident.
Tulowitzki said that the case was difficult because he was impressed by both the victim and the defendant.
Graham will be able to report to Cambria County Prison in June after she graduates from high school and is to have no contact with the victim.
The following also appeared in Cambria County court on Tuesday before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein:
• Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29, entered a guilty plea to simple assault.
Whitlow was accused of stabbing a man on New Year’s Day in Richland Township when he ended their relationship, according to a criminal complaint.
She was released on her own recognizance after being held since the crime due to being unable to post bond.
Whitlow will be sentenced at 1 p.m. April 18.
• Eric John Henico, 45, was sentenced to four to 12 months of incarceration after he entered a no-contest plea to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Friday.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt at the plea hearing, Henico entered St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Hastings on July 31 and began making “a lot” of noise, and after being warned to stop, he continued with “gibberish.”
When police arrived, Henico resisted arrest, at which time a scuffle ensued that required a Taser to be deployed, according to Aurandt. A state trooper broke his hand as a result of the scuffle.
