A Flinton teenager was hospitalized Tuesday after a one-car wreck in White Township, state troopers in Ebensburg reported.
Taylor A. Duclo, 18, was driving on Beaver Valley Road near Prince Gallitzin State Park at around 7:09 a.m. when her 2000 Ford Taurus went off the road at a left-hand curve and struck a tree.
She was transported by a Patton ambulance crew to UPMC Altoona for treatment of minor injuries, troopers said.
