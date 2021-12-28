NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Northern Cambria Borough man was jailed on Monday after he allegedly stole a car, crashed it and then told police that two men beat him up and stole the keys, authorities said.
Northern Cambria police charged Isaac Dale McCullough, 18, of the 1000 block of Chestnut Avenue, with theft, unauthorized use of a automobile, false reports to law enforcement, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, receiving stolen property and driving without a license.
According to a complaint affidavit, McCullough allegedly stole a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder from a woman in the 1000 block of Chestnut Avenue.
McCullough reportedly told police that two males dressed in black hoodies and wearing masks knocked at the front door. When he answered, they beat him up and demanded the keys, the complaint said.
McCullough had injuries to his face, left shoulder and rib area, but refused to go with EMS, the complaint said.
An officer then reviewed surveillance video from a neighbor’s home, which reportedly showed McCullough climbing into the Nissan and driving away along Chestnut Avenue, the complaint said.
When confronted with video evidence, McCullough said he crashed the vehicle somewhere on Nicktown Hill Road.
Police drove down Nicktown Hill Road and turned right onto Kline Road, where they found the Nissan about 500 yards off the roadway in a wooded area with major damage and the side airbag deployed.
McCullough was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
