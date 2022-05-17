EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced to time in Cambria County Prison Tuesday for his involvement in separate theft cases in East Conemaugh Borough.
Joseph Camut, 19, entered guilty pleas to criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, burglary and recklessly endangering another person before Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in April and was sentenced Tuesday to six to 24 months in prison, with a minimum of 24 months of probation.
Krumenacker told Camut that if he reappears before the judge for a violation of his probation, he will receive a state prison sentence. Krumenacker told Camut that his age was part of the reason that he received a county jail sentence and that he was getting a second chance, but that the state would have resources to better help him if he appears in the court again.
Camut’s attorney, Art McQuillan, noted that Camut’s plea reflects that the teen’s involvement in the crimes was not as it was initially believed. He added that there were “so many irregularities” between the police affidavit in one of the cases and facts that were later uncovered, which prompted the commonwealth to withdraw the initial affidavit and refile.
In March 2021, Camut was charged in connection with a break-in at the Church of the Transfiguration in East Conemaugh Borough earlier that year. A second individual, Anthony John Petak, 19, was also charged in that incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. A representative of the church found items of the church had been taken or damaged.
In an affidavit of probable cause, Sgt. James Schatz, of the East Conemaugh Police Department, wrote that a tabernacle was taken, along with an empty gym bag that was used for donations. The back door had been damaged, cabinets were opened and papers were thrown onto the floor. There also was damage to a cabinet in a bathroom in the church basement.
Schatz noted that he had gone to Johnstown Scrap Metal Co. in an effort to recover any of the stolen items.
A list of stolen items given to the department included a cross that was on the altar, valued at $250; five chalices; seven medallions worn by lectors, valued at $83.65; a box of charcoal, valued at $36.95; a large crucifix, valued at $397.95; eight cinctures worn by servers, valued at $160; a polished brass tabernacle, valued at $3,940; five ciboriums, valued at $3,300; one hand vacuum, valued at $40; and a gym bag, valued at $20.
Police conducted a consent search at 98 Jackson St., according to the complaint, and recovered the tabernacle.
On Feb. 24, 2021, three men, later identified as Petak, Camut and Andre Hinton, 20, were accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store in East Conemaugh Borough. The trio entered the store various times on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 and were accused of stealing 10 cartons of cigarettes and two cellphones, authorities said.
A surveillance video reportedly shows two people entering the office, grabbing two Tracfones and 10 cartons of cigarettes and handing the merchandise to a third person, who stuffs them under a jersey and leaves the store, according to a criminal complaint.
The three people allegedly returned to the store the following day, but found the office door locked. They tried to get in, but were unable to break the lock, the complaint said.
On March 3, 2021, police said Petak and Camut called for a taxi to take them from 315 Oak St. in East Conemaugh to Building 23 at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown around 4 a.m. When the cab arrived, one of the men allegedly opened the passenger side door, pointed a handgun and said, “Give me all your money or I will shoot, dude,” according to a criminal complaint.
The second robber allegedly pointed a handgun through the windshield before the driver handed over the money and the two men fled.
No one was injured when the taxi driver pulled out a handgun and fired one round, the complaint said.
Cambria County 911 had the suspects’ location “pinged” when they made the call to the taxi company. The location was in the woods behind Bon Air in Conemaugh Township, but the two men were not there.
Police viewed video from the cab that showed the driver being hit on the head with a gun barrel. The video also showed one of the men pulling the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned twice, the complaint said.
The two later turned themselves in to police.
Hinton was later charged in that incident when he allegedly admitted he picked up the weapon used in the cab robbery and later sold it for $700.
Petak entered guilty pleas to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, robbery and burglary before Krumenacker on Feb. 1, and was sentenced on March 1 to one to seven years in prison, with credit for time served, and seven years of probation.
Hinton entered guilty pleas to receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, possessing instruments of a crime and tampering with physical evidence before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Jan. 27, and was sentenced to six to 23 months in Cambria County Prison, but was paroled with credit for time served.
