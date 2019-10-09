A Philadelphia man charged with robbing a Hornerstown business in August had his case sent to county court after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Gavin Hopkins, 18, was charged with the Aug. 14 robbery at AutoZone, 85 Hickory St. Employees at the store described the robbers as a white man and a black man with long dreadlocks, the criminal complaint says. Both appeared to be in their 20s, the employees told police.
Witnesses told police the two men entered the store just before noon. The white male pulled a handgun and robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of money, the court documents say.
Police reviewed surveillance video showing two men entering the store and then running from the business and getting into a minivan. The video was posted for the public to identify, along with a shot of the minivan.
Hopkins and another man were picked up after a neighbor reported the van was parked in an alley near Wood Street in Hornerstown, the complaint said. The other man was released after witnesses at a September hearing said he was not the second robber.
At Wednesday’s hearing, District Judge Kevin Price held Hopkins for court on charges of robbery, reckless endangerment, theft, illegally carrying a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault. He has been in Cambria County Prison since Aug. 23 on $250,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.