A Johnstown teen charged in relation to a shooting last week is now accused of robbery.
Brandon Jamal Mays, 18, of the 400 block of Beatrice Avenue, was charged Tuesday with one count each of robbery, possession of a firearm without a license, theft and possession of a weapon for an incident Johnstown police say occurred the same day of the alleged shooting.
An affidavit filed by Johnstown police says a caller reported that he and a woman were walking home from Sheetz in the West End of the city around 1:56 a.m. Aug. 1.
Near the Fairfield Avenue Lounge, the caller said two black males surrounded them, brandished a gun and took a cellphone and $50, the caller told police.
The caller “immediately pointed to (Mays) in a lineup without hesitation,” as one of the black males who approached him, police said.
Police say the alleged robbery and a shooting incident Mays has also been charged for occurred in the same area within a matter of minutes.
Mays and Cirilito Mercado Cheatham, 17, of Coopersdale Homes, were charged for allegedly shooting at a car with two people inside in the West End section of the city around 1:49 a.m. Thursday.
In that incident, a woman identified Mays and Cheatham as the assailants who fired about five times at her car near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and D Street.
One shot hit the passenger door and another hit the car’s trunk, court documents say.
A passenger of the car told police that both teens “have been after him since high school because (the passenger) is friends with Bam, who was murdered,” a criminal complaint in that case says.
The reference is apparently to Marquis “Bam” Martin, 13, who was shot on the front porch of an Oak Street home in December 2017.
Johnstown police said they arrested Cheatham and Mays when they were seen walking on Fairfield Avenue while they were investigating the shooting scene.
Cheatham was charged as an adult with two felony counts of reckless endangerment and seven misdemeanor charges, including two counts of simple assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of propelling a projectile into a moving vehicle and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
He was placed in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 bond.
Mays was also charged with two felony aggravated assault charges, along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one reckless endangerment misdemeanor.
Preliminary hearings for both teens are scheduled for Aug. 15 in front of District Judge Michael Musulin in Johnstown.
Cheatham has not been charged in the robbery, online court documents show.
