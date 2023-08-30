WINDBER, Pa. – It is time once again for local golfers to Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran.
The annual outing is set to take place over Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 7-9, at Windber Country Club in Salix. The course will be open to the public for $30 per round, plus cart fee. Money raised will be given to Veteran Community Initiatives, an organization that supports veterans in a 14-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
“The focus of our event is to keep the funds that we raise local,” Dennis Brawley, a Tee It Up organizer, said.
“We help local families. The funds stay here in the community that is giving the support. I think that’s been important.”
Approximately 350 golfers participated in 2022.
Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran, sponsored by Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, has raised more than $100,000 during its 12 years.
The donations have gone to support select veterans in need.
“We have really fulfilled some wishes along the way, which has been quite special – helping people with a last wish, battling terminal cancer, whatever the case may have been,” Brawley said.
“We’ve helped them do some things for themselves or their families that they probably wouldn’t have been able to do on their own.
“On top of satisfying their true needs, the bills, and the medical expenses and all those things, we’ve tried to provide some comfort along the way.”
The event will include a hole-in-one contest sponsored by veteran-owned Dream Vacations and a raffle with items such as a custom-made wooden United States flag.
There will be a complimentary breakfast provided by Sheetz, and food will be available for purchase from Rayne’s Backyard BBQ only on Oct. 9.
Anybody wanting to reserve a tee time or get more information can call the country club at 814-266-1416.
