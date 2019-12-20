Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center was one of 32 vocational schools across the state Thursday to receive a share of $1.2 million in funding.
The school received $50,000 from the Department of Education to purchase equipment to train students for in-demand careers – a focus the school has placed a priority on in recent years.
“Giving students the opportunity to engage in hands-on training on equipment that is consistent with industry use and standards is paramount in ensuring they are prepared upon graduation with the skills to step into the jobs that are driving the Pennsylvania economy,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “These grants, with a local match, help institutions across the commonwealth to train their students for the jobs that exist in their local communities.”
The purpose of the grant is to purchase equipment aligned with the needs of local employers for use in PDE-approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and to provide hands-on training to students in those programs, he said.
The maximum grant allowed under the program is $50,000, and each grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source, which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.
