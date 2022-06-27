JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new broadband network is expected to be in place at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial by the time the venue hosts TEC Con in mid-July.
Work on the upgrade is scheduled to begin this Wednesday, according to an update the Cambria County War Memorial Authority received on Monday.
The arena currently has multiple outdated networks that are not connected.
Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman, said the goal is to create a “unified network throughout the entire building for the staff here, and then also segment off part of that network for concerts when they come in, and then the third phase will be for the public, guest Wi-Fi when you’re in the building.”
The entire project should be completed before TEC Con on July 15 through July 17.
But, even if some small details remain, “the backbone of what we need for TEC Con will be done,” according to Chris Lytle, an account manager for Altoona-based Berry Solutions Group, which is doing the $130,000, state grant-funded project.
TEC Con – in its inaugural year – is a festival of gaming and related activities, hosted by The Esport Co. and Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
“It’s looking to be a great event,” said Shawn Sebring, CEO of the local YMCA. “We’ve already tried to reserve next year because we’ll probably do it again.”
Activities are also scheduled to take place at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Peoples Natural Gas Park, all in downtown Johnstown.
