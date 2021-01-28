The Richland School District Foundation has announced that four innovative teaching mini-grants have been awarded to educators in the district.
Kathryn Holtzer, a fifth-grade teacher, was given up to $120 for the purchase of a subscription to Gimkit Pro, and Sandy Myers, a secondary math and computer science teacher, was awarded up to $400 to purchase gift cards for the top students in each of six technology eight exploratory groups.
Melissa Oliver, an elementary reading specialist, also received up to $200 for the purchase of 10 Student Treasures Softcover Books for her English language development classes, and Cristina Yacynych, a kindergarten teacher, was awarded up to $500 to purchase supplemental curriculum from Secret Stories Phonics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.