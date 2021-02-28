Breathing, emotional awareness and an overall understanding of self are just some of the teachings Holly Lees passes on to her students in her mindfulness classes.
The certified instructor through the Mindful Schools Curriculum began her journey in this practice with lessons at Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Cambria City, where she’s the youth coordinator and mindfulness and arts facilitator.
That was roughly five years ago, and she has since expanded the reach of her instruction to Conemaugh Valley School District and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy.
“These skills are really useful in a school setting,” Lees said.
She describes what she teaches as a “mindfulness toolkit” that helps students become more in tune with themselves. The goal is to help children respond to situations instead of reacting to them. The lessons also help the students focus, Lees said.
Lees gave the example of students transitioning from a noisy, chaotic lunchroom to a much quieter classroom and taking a “mindful moment” to breathe and relax in order to get in the right mind frame to resume learning.
Through a former colleague, Conemaugh Valley Elementary counselor Lauren Forosisky, Lees began teaching the students at that school a number of years ago.
“It’s so beneficial because we have this common language in this building,” Principal Rebecca Castiglione said.
‘Collective trauma’
Lees works with first-grade students to lay groundwork on mindfulness concepts in a 16-week course where she’s in the classroom twice per week. She also has refresher lessons with the older students as they move through the school system.
“It’s a cool progression,” she said.
Forosisky said the training has helped the students by teaching them to “self-regulate and self-soothe.” That’s been useful this school year with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been thrust in and out of virtual learning several times in the past six months.
“This is the first time we’ve gone through this collective trauma,” Castiglione said.
Forosisky said trauma doesn’t have to be an extremely negative experience. The unstable environment and lack of socialization caused by the novel coronavirus restrictions qualify.
“Once you acknowledge that, it’s easer to manage,” she said.
There’s also an art element involved in the mindfulness lessons. Forosisky said the children have worked on scratch art and also colored in mandalas, or circular geometric images, which helps them focus and find a calm moment.
This year, Lees has expanded the program to both campuses of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy where she meets with fifth- and sixth-graders twice per week.
‘Whole child, whole family’
Through a partnership with the schools, St. Francis University, Magellan Health, Victim Services and Yoga Song, the mindfulness practice has evolved into M.I.N.D. Works. The acronym “M.I.N.D.” stands for “My Individual Needs Discovered.”
“This year was kind of a pilot year with Divine Mercy,” said Matt Lamb, Bottle Works creative director.
The school’s mindfulness classes are slightly different from Conemaugh Valleys – at DMCA, the course is 11 weeks long. There’s also more emphasis on art involvement.
Lees and Lamb said that’s part of the “tailored” approach Bottle Works is taking moving forward.
Staff at the center want to expand the M.I.N.D. Works program to other schools in the area and base the lessons on specific needs at those institutions.
In the case of Divine Mercy, the classes might include an artist residency in the future and “MIND Lab” trips to the Bottle Works facility.
Mary Fleck, Divine Mercy principal, said her school got involved with the program out of concern about the impact of the pandemic on students.
“Our administrative team spent a lot of time talking about how we might be able to support students beyond the academics in our schools,” she said. “After thoughtful discussion that included best practices related to social-emotional learning, the team agreed that it was important to address the whole child and the whole family – socially, emotionally, psychologically and academically.”
For students and teachers
While exploring various local organizations, school leaders discovered the Bottle Works program and thought it was “a good fit.”
The classes take place Mondays and Thursdays until March 10. At that point, administrators will discuss any beneficial adjustments to the schedule then set up the next lesson block.
Fleck said students and teachers gain strategies they can use in the future through the training. For example, students learn self-control, while teachers are taught “to positively respond to potentially frustrating conditions in the classroom.”
Forosisky and Castiglione commend the lessons that Lees has taught to the students of Conemaugh Valley and said the skills will help the learners not just now but throughout their lives. In fact, they are such fans of Lees’ program that they want to use it for a school model in the future.
The wellness team and many teachers at the school already implement techniques Lees taught them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.