Every year, around Veterans Day, North Star High School teacher Michael Blucas gives his students a history lesson about his grandfather, Clark Kaltenbaugh.
One day, during World War II’s Battle of Guadalcanal, Kaltenbaugh, a Somerset County resident and member of the Marine Corps, saw the hacked remains of 17 of his military comrades, all of whom he knew personally, strewn across a beach – limbs separated from torsos, decapitated heads, blood staining the sand.
When the grisly duty of identifying and burying the men was done, Kaltenbaugh went off by himself, crying for the first time since he was a little child.
“I kept saying to myself, ‘I’d kill one of those (Japanese soldiers) for every one of them,’ ” Kaltenbaugh recounted. “I swore to God I’d kill 17 of them with my own hands.”
His vendetta against the Japanese – in which he did indeed kill at least 17 of the enemy – has been documented throughout the years, including in Asa Bordages’ article “Account Closed – C.R.K” that ran in “The Saturday Evening Post” magazine and a compilation book titled “100 Best True Stories of World War II.”
“I’ve read the article countless times, trying to build some of it into my history classes here around Veterans Day,” Blucas said. “If you can transport yourself back to that time, I couldn’t even imagine it.”
Blucas tries to get the students to imagine the incident from the perspective of their own lives, but admits that it’s “unfathomable.”
“To connect with them on a basic level, it’s like ‘Pick 20 of your best friends, and then you’re never going to see 17 of them again. You’ll see them again. But it will be pieces of them. And you’ll be picking those up. How would you handle it?’ It’s impossible for anybody to even think about walking a mile in those shoes, even myself,” Blucas said.
He not only teaches his students about Kaltenbaugh, who received two Silver Stars, but is also preserving the history for his own family.
“I have a son,” Blucas said. “He just turned 6. I just kind of wanted to keep the history alive.”
Blucas has thought about his late grandfather’s service and the butchered bodies on Guadalcanal when some protests across the country this year have turned into riots with the destruction of monuments and buildings.
“It’s people like Clark that have given them a lot of their freedoms by laying their life on the line,” Blucas said.
“To think 17 of his buddies and platoon-mates were slaughtered so you could feel free to riot for the majority of the past four months. I don’t know how to say that, how to be correct about that. It’s just to remember so that this is not lost to history. It might not mean anything to anybody else, but it means something to me.”
