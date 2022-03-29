SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County’s annual tax sales are going online, and county tax officials are hoping it’ll mean a boost in bidders – and tax revenue.
The Somerset County commissioners approved a plan Tuesday to allow GovDeals.com to post annual tax sale properties on its online auction site.
Tax Claim Bureau Director Jane Rizzo said her office began researching the idea when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Somerset County to postpone its planned 2020 sale.
“There was a point we had a lot of uncertainty about having a lot of people together in the same room for an auction, and we know the court system needs those courtrooms,” Rizzo said.
Brandy Green, the Tax Claim Bureau’s first assistant, said she researched several government property auction sites and, after speaking with tax claim officials from several other Pennsylvania counties, GovDeals.com seemed to be the right fit.
First established in 1999, according to the company’s website, they have “more experience” than counterparts, Green said. Lancaster, Bucks, Montgomery and Mifflin counties all started offering properties through the site over the past few years, she said.
The county won’t pay anything to the company to host the auctions – or vice versa, according to Rizzo. But the winning bidder’s final total, regardless of whether it’s through a tax or judicial sale, will pay a 5% “premium” that GovDeals.com collects.
For tax sales, the total amount of any remaining delinquent county, school district and municipal taxes is listed as the minimum bid – and any sales will still be returned to those entities if a bidder wins the auction, Rizzo said.
Tax sales must be held annually after notices are posted in local newspapers.
Judicial sales are scheduled periodically – only after those properties go unsold at tax sales or remain delinquent for multiple years. In that case, they are offered free and clear of all liens, taxes and mortgages.
If this year’s auctions go well, Rizzo said online auctions will continue to be the permanent method for future sales.
A growing number of people have been attending tax sales in recent years.
“With the low inventory in the number of housing units available for purchase, it’s increasing the price of real estate – and the amount of interest in tax sales,” Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Now, potential buyers won’t have to make a trip to the courthouse to enter a bid, Rizzo said.
While Rizzo anticipates increased interest in the sales, it doesn’t mean anybody can buy a property. Applicants must register to enter a bid, Rizzo said.
Partly through recent state law changes, the county has increased safeguards over the past year to vet potential bidders. That includes checking to see if they have tax debts before they can be accepted as qualified bidders. There’s also a search to see if a buyer’s landlord license was revoked.
If a record search shows a bidder has ongoing tax debts of their own, they must settle them before they can submit an offer, Rizzo said.
“We’ve already had a few cases where someone had to pay fines in another county before they could bid with us,” she said.
The Tax Claim Bureau hopes to begin adding photos alongside details about each property, she said.
As planned, the county’s next tax sale is scheduled for Sept. 13 – a month after official notice is posted to give property owners a final chance to repay tax debts or establish payment plans. For more information on the upcoming sale, visit Somerset County’s website at www.co.somerset.pa.us.
