Lindsey Bennett from KIZ Resources LLC, will present “Commonwealth Tax Credits” at noon July 18 at the JARI Lunch & Learn event at JARI Center, 160 Jari Drive, Richland Township.
Attendees will learn about the variety of tax credit programs that may be available to area small businesses, including the Keystone Innovation Zone, Research and Development, Neighborhood Assistance-Enterprise Zone, Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Credits, Work Opportunity Tax Credits and Educational Improvement Tax Credit.
The cost is $5 per person, including lunch.
To register, visit jari.com and click on the calendar to access the registration forms or contact Jenn Seese jseese@jari.com.
Reservations are due by July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.