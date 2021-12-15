EBENSBURG, Pa. – Franklin Borough property owners will get breaks on real estate taxes for any improvements they make under a state program designed to encourage economic development.
Tax benefits under the state Local Economic Revitalization Act were initiated by Franklin Borough Council and given final local approval Wednesday by the Cambria County commissioners.
Under the LERTA program, Franklin Borough property owners will see no increases in real estate taxes for two years following the making of improvements such as a new structure or addition, county Solicitor William G. Barbin said after Wednesday’s meeting.
“It’s only an exemption on the value of the improvements,” Barbin said.
After two years with no increase in real estate taxes, the property owner would get an 80% discount on taxes for the improvements for the next two years. Then the exemption drops to 60% for two years, 40% for two years and 20% for two years, until taxes are collected on the full value after 10 years.
The LERTA program is commonly used to encourage redevelopment of former industrial sites and blighted areas, but the Franklin program covers the entire borough.
“Any property in the borough is eligible for this tax exemption,” Barbin said.
Franklin Borough Council and Conemaugh Valley School District previously approved the tax exemption. With the commissioners’ approval, the plan will be sent to the state for final approval.
The LERTA plan was one of two economic development programs approved at Wednesday’s meeting. The commissioners also gave the final local nod to three Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zones.
The industrial development sites are located in the former Lower Cambria Works area of Johnstown, at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and on property owned by Jackson Township on Chickaree Mountain.
Those purchasing property within a KOEZ and using the land to create jobs get some state and local taxes, including real estate taxes, waived for 10 years.
All three sites were previously approved by the host municipalities – the City of Johnstown, Richland Township and Jackson Township, respectively – and the local school boards – Greater Johnstown, Richland and Central Cambria.
It’s the second time commissioners voted to approve the KOEZs. The resolution passed a few months ago required some minor changes to meet the state’s requirements, Barbin said.
