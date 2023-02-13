JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Area Agency on Aging sponsors a free tax preparation program to help low-income taxpayers, with special attention to those 60 years or older, disabled individuals or those on fixed incomes.
Volunteers are available from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Johnstown Senior Center, 550 Main St., downtown Johnstown, for drop-off and pick-up of tax information.
No appointment is necessary.
Individuals will need a Social Security card; photo identification; a copy of the previous year's income tax return; W-2s, 1099s and other income statements; information on credits and dedications; and Social Security cards of any dependents.
A volunteer tax preparer also is located at East Hills Senior Center, 814-266-6040; Ebensburg Senior Center, 814-472-5226; and Pike Grace Brethren Church, Vinco, 814-749-8721, by appointment.
The volunteer tax program is in need of volunteers by calling 814-539-5595.
Information: 814-535-8634.
