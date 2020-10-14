This is one delicious event.
The Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its fundraiser Taste of the Laurel Highlands as an online auction with bidding to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and end at 9 p.m. Oct. 24.
In past years, the annual event had featured a culinary tour of the region with tastings from many area restaurants and other activities, but due to the fundraiser being moved online, people will have the opportunity to bid on restaurant gift cards in order to taste the signature dishes of many local chefs.
Beth Pile, vice president of Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, said they have been planning the event for months.
“With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, we knew we could not hold an in-person gathering, but are excited that we can offer the online auction instead,” she said.
“It’s a great chance to support our orchestra and win gift certificates to your favorite restaurants at the same time.”
There are more than 75 auction items up for bid including gift card and certificates to area restaurants such as Balance, Pine Grill, Green Gables Restaurant, Nyko’s, Indian Lake, The Fat Squirrel, Asiago’s, Kings and Queens, Jean Bonnet Tavern, Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, Betsy’s of Ligonier, Rizzo’s Restaurant, The Boulevard Grill and My Girls Deli.
To view auction items and register to bid, visit www.Up4bid.net.
“This is the largest fundraiser that the Somerset Auxiliary does for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, so it’s important for us to keep this going as normally as we can and we hope people will participate,” Pile said.
“We also want to keep people thinking about the symphony.”
Proceeds will benefit Johnstown Symphony Orchestra programming.
For more information, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.sajso.com.
