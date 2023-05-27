JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although they winter in Arizona, Cathy Jaggers and her husband, Harold, make sure they're back in time each year for the annual Taste and Tour Rediscover Downtown Johnstown event.
"It gets you familiar with the new businesses," Jaggers said at Saturday's gathering. "Everyone always puts out such nice things."
The couple has attended each of the city excursions since its inception nine years ago and loves the atmosphere the event creates.
"It's fun," Harold Jaggers said. "I just love the area."
The couple said they start and end their evening each year at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and commended the hotel for such inviting and wonderful offerings.
The Jaggers were two of several dozens of people that poured into downtown Johnstown on Saturday flooding the streets and exploring the area as couples, in groups of four, eight and more, stopping at the numerous participating local restaurants, coffee shops, art houses and other merchants.
Each business around the Main Street area had special drinks or food to offer, along with live music or other treats for their guests.
The State Theater gave tours of the future speakeasy area, Roots Kitchen and Juicery had a special drink sampler, the Grand Army of the Republic had an interpreter dressed in period clothing to talk to visitors and Stadium Pub and Grille had a battle of the bands event.
"We're just excited now that we have a business downtown to participate in Taste and Tour," Roots co-owner Megan Heit said.
Her husband and co-owner George Heit agreed.
The couple opened their juicery on the corner of Main Street and Gazebo Place a couple of months ago and have seen business take off since then.
Before the downtown tour started there was a line of participants waiting to get in.
"That was pretty cool to open the door and let the flood of people in," she said.
Jordan Sanders and her fiancee John Moskola roamed the city with their 9-month-old son Maverick.
The couple is from Johnstown but now lives in Virginia and returns home specifically for Taste and Tour.
Sanders said they like checking out the different businesses that open downtown each year and catching up with friends and family.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase downtown," Bruce Shannon said.
He attended the outing with his wife, Patty, daughter, Jessie Porath, and son-in-law, Bryan Porath.
The family said they have attended Taste and Tour since the start and enjoy the get-together every year.
Patty Shannon said it's great to get to reconnect with friends she and her husband haven't seen in some time.
The four made their first stop at Flood City Cafe but had their sights set on Stone Bridge Brewing Company, Balance and Roots as well.
