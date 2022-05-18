The Cambria County DUI Task Force and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office will stage a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location between Friday and Sunday.
The task force is composed of uniformed officers from police departments across the county. It conducts a number of checkpoints and roving DUI patrols each year.
The sobriety checkpoint will focus on both drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers in an effort to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related traffic collision and fatalities.
Residents are reminded to not drink and drive and to understand how prescription medications affect them. Also, use a designated driver. If you become impaired, call a sober friend or take a cab.
