The most comprehensive analysis of Johnstown’s blight problem was recently completed.
A 23-member Blight Task Force, with representatives of City Council, nonprofits, the business community and government agencies, studied the issue, looking at historic and modern-day data. The group created a 47-page report with recommendations about how to address the rundown and neglected properties that scar the municipality.
City Council accepted the study at its April meeting. But members emphasized that the Comprehensive Blight Strategy Plan is not a legally binding document, but rather an analysis with suggestions to consider when moving forward. Council would still need to approve specific steps, such as demolition contracts, on a case-by-case basis.
“This is a study to provide us, as a city, guidelines on what we could implement or could follow in regards to our demolition practices,” said John Dubnansky, Johnstown Community and Economic Development director.
“There are several very good points made throughout the study that frankly we were already implementing as the study was getting developed.”
The task force made five main recommendations:
• Prioritize and demolish unsafe structures and prepare for reinvestment
• Attach owners’ other assets to remediate blighted property (Act 90)
• Deny permits to owners with tax delinquency or code violations (Act 90)
• Encourage the Cambria County district attorney to charge repeat, serious code violators with criminal misdemeanor (Act 90)
• Create a land bank to acquire, manage and market properties
Three of the steps call for increased use of the state’s Act 90 of 2010, the Neighborhood Blight Reclamation and Revitalization Act, that allows municipalities to hold property owners responsible for delinquencies.
“Quite frankly, a plan is no better than its implementation,” said Barry Gallagher, chairman of the Johnstown Planning Commission and a member of the task force.
“As a piece of paper, this is just another piece of paper. But what it does do is lay out sort of a roadmap to take us from where we are to somewhere better.”
A recommendation was also made for the city to establish a small blight action committee, with members appointed by City Council and led by the community and economic development director.
Approximately 67,000 people once lived in Johnstown.
Only about 19,000 citizens now call the city home with one-third living in poverty, following the decline of the steel industry and decades of brain drain.
The result is an abundance of unneeded aging housing with 5,809 out of 11,889 total units – 48.9% – as of 2017, built before 1940. There were 871 vacant properties surveyed in the city as of January 2019.
The owners come from near and far:
• 544 in Johnstown
• 74 within 30 miles of Johnstown
• 74 in Pennsylvania but more than 30 miles away
• 172 outside of Pennsylvania
• Seven outside of the United States
Those blighted structures affect property values, health and wellness, safety, law enforcement and economic development.
“Frankly, blighted buildings are just something that impact the entire community,” Dubnansky said.
“It is important for us to gather input from all facets of the community from everything from a health care standpoint to a criminal justice standpoint to the residents who live by these structures to the different community groups that exist that are working on helping us improve our different neighborhoods throughout the city. Having a diverse group of people to hear from their perspective is always valuable to us.”
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has prioritized the issue of blight in recent years, directing more than $800,000 – from mostly anonymous donors – toward demolishing properties in collaboration with the city and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“One of the many problems with blight is it creates a downward spiral for a block, for a neighborhood, for a city,” said Mike Kane, executive director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“It does so because it accelerates the sort of decline of a community. It does so because not only does it look bad, it becomes a public health problem when it gets infested or becomes dangerous to enter. It discourages people from taking care of their properties adjacent to blight, so it discourages further investment. It’s documented, over and over again, it depresses property values.”
Funding has been used for blight removal in multiple neighborhoods, including currently in the West End, where several prominent structures have been razed, including the former Mom’s Diner, McKee’s Market and Blaine Boring Chocolate Shop.
“In the West End, it looks different,” Kane said. “You can see the change in the West End. You can see people have gone ahead and fixed up their properties in the West End, as a result of it. We hope that happens throughout the city as we’re able to be able to do more.”
The foundation recently awarded a $657,000 grant for the elimination of blight in the Prospect, Hornerstown and Kernville neighborhoods.
Other individuals and organizations, including the 1889 Foundation, have also financially contributed. The city spent about $627,000 on demolitions during 2018-19. Plans called for using $221,000 in 2020.
All of the funding led to the razing of 138 structures citywide in 2018-19
Much of the work has been done along main roads into the municipality, including Strayer Street and Fairfield Avenue, in the West End.
“The gateways are key with the collaborative efforts between the city and authority because of the travel in those areas whenever we have potential developers or proposed projects in the areas for development,” said Melissa Komar, executive director of Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“By creating those developable parcels that gives us more opportunity to present to whether it be someone interested in opening a new business or someone that’s looking for a larger-scale project.”
The JRA recently advertised a bid to demolish 52 blighted structures.
