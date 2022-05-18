The Cambria County DUI Task Force and the District Attorney will stage a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location between Friday and Sunday.
The task force is composed of uniformed officers from police departments across the county. It conducts a number of checkpoints and roving DUI patrols each year.
The sobriety checkpoint will focus on both drug and alcohol impaired drivers in an effort to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related traffic collision and fatalities.
Residents are reminded to not drink and drive and understand how prescription medications affect you. Also, use a designated driver. If you become impaired, call a sober friend or take a cab.
