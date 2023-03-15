The region’s housing issues are getting individualized attention from high-ranking officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
As the result of being awarded a $66,704 grant from HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program in January, the Johnstown Housing Authority is being assigned a program coordinator to work with local organizations supporting families in Johnstown’s HUD-assisted housing.
The network will receive guidance to boost financial empowerment, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance and make progress toward economic independence and self-sufficiency, HUD said in a press release.
A number of the local organizations have already launched a task force and set up a Johnstown visit by HUD MidAtlantic Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.
Sue Mann, president of task force member 1889 Foundation, said the federal attention could be a game changer in efforts to improve the housing situation.
“I’m so excited,” Mann said on Wednesday. “We are finally hearing from the HUD office. That’s what we’ve always been told: It has to come from HUD.
“After all these years, we are finally getting someone to come here with support.”
Other organizations joining the Quality Affordable Housing Task Force include the City of Johnstown, Johnstown Housing Authority, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Additional members, including individuals and organizations working on housing and poverty issues, are being recruited.
“The goal is to bring together organizations working in many areas in the community to launch a collaborative and common-sense approach to identifying ideas and possible solutions to our local housing challenges,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff and CFA President Mike Kane confirmed the 1889 Jefferson Center has been selected to provide information about the task force’s efforts.
“We are working together. We hope to participate in the conversation and get an understanding of the best way to address the situation,” Kane said.
By joining efforts, McMillan said, task force members hope to avoid pitfalls encountered by past efforts to improve conditions.
“We feel that we will be able to avoid the potential of this happening as we’ve invited the individuals already working in the community to address these challenges to come to the table.”
Contact with HUD leaders has “confirmed that they understand that Johnstown is struggling with these issues and have committed to focus attention and resources to find effective solutions and steps forward,” she continued.
Although the task force will bring local ideas to next month’s visit by Heckles and officials from the HUD Pittsburgh Field Office, its members hope to learn more about ways to tap into federal programs.
That includes applying for a $500,000 HUD Choice Neighborhood planning grant to create a neighborhood transformation plan for community revitalization through evaluating how to address severely distressed housing. This planning grant could also set Johnstown up to compete for a HUD Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant of up to $50 million to implement the transformation plan.
Heckles’ two-day visit is being scheduled for late April and will include a public meeting with a listening session to address concerns of those attending.
Moving forward, the task force will continue to support current efforts to boost housing rehabilitation, including those envisioned in the Elevate Johnstown study and Project Resurrect Johnstown, McMillan said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.