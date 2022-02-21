JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jeff Webb, an associate professor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and the director of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, will present a program on the music of the Civil War at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
He will speak on how music affected the morale and those living in that time period. He also will touch on the theme of how music heals.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
