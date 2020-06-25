A summer program is taking learning to youngsters in their neighborhoods.
Due to the coronavirus canceling its day camp, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, in conjunction with Greater Johnstown School District's food distribution program, is offering its summer STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) initiative and providing hands-on educational activities.
"Instead of doing day camp, we're taking STEM to the kids," said Jasmine LaRue, day camp coordinator at Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
The program is offered Mondays and Thursdays to children living in the Johnstown housing communities as well as those who utilize Alternative Community Resource Program services in the city.
"We're going to be doing some physical activities like setting up an obstacle course, doing science projects and learning about other science, technology, engineering and math concepts," LaRue said. "The kids lost a lot of that with not being in school for months."
On Thursday, organizers were at the Coopersdale Homes housing community giving children the opportunity to make lava in a cup using water, salt, vegetable oil and food coloring.
Before doing the activity, participants were treated to a reading of the book "I Am Not Angry!" featuring a character from the Disney movie "Inside Out."
"We're talking about having healthy emotions and sometimes when we get angry it builds up like lava," LaRue said. "We'll talk about counting down and using coping mechanisms that can help you to not be angry or upset."
The goal is for children to not only learn basic life skills but also get excited about STEM concepts.
"They are able to see something fun," LaRue said. "Last week was our first week really having a bunch of kids – we had about 18 – at three different areas and they loved it. They were excited and liked reading the story."
She added that for the elementary school children, the literacy part of the program is equally important.
"They weren't able to be in school, so we want to help them get back on track with that," LaRue said.
The STEM initiative will run throughout the summer.
Members from the school district also were on hand to distribute food to children as part of its summer meal program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.