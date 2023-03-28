JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Upper Yoder Township couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a tropical island resort after winning the trip Tuesday from ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
Marion Michaels watches the morning talk program regularly and entered its current trivia contest. When she was watching the show on Monday, one of the guests was actress Lauren Ambrose, who played Claire Fisher in the HBO drama series “Six Feet Under.” During the segment, it was mentioned that Ambrose appeared on “Star Search” as a child.
“I usually take some notes when there’s a contest,” Michaels said, adding that when she heard the “Star Search” tidbit, she wondered if it would come up again.
Sure enough, that was Tuesday’s trivia contest question.
Although she may start following the 45-year-old actress now, Michaels has not been much of a fan of Ambrose.
“That’s the first time I heard of her,” Michaels said.
Her prize is a seven-day, six-night trip for two to Club Barbados Resort on the island nation of Barbados.
Johnstown natives Marion and Tim Michaels were married Aug. 25, 1973, in Johnstown.
She is a retired nurse and he, employed with the steel industry.
She grew up in the West End and attended Greater Johnstown High School.
Her husband is from the 8th Ward-Roxbury neighborhood.
