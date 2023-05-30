Navy veteran Marty Ryba of Davidsville snaps a photo of the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour in Johnstown on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bernard Behe, of Altoona, was still beaming on Tuesday after his 20-minute flight aboard a vintage T-6 Texan trainer aircraft at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
“I love to fly,” Behe said. “It was part of my bucket list.”
A Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, Behe said he’d really like to fly in a P-51 Mustang, but the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour’s Texan was pretty close.
AirPower History Tour Manager Steve Schapiro said that many Mustang pilots trained in the T-6 because it was manufactured by the same company, North American Aviation.
The T-6 Texan is one of five vintage aircraft at the Johnstown airport through Wednesday.
The others include the only remaining flying B-24 Liberator World War II bomber and one of only two remaining B-29 Superfortress World War II bombers, along with a PT-13 Stearman biplane and an RC-45J Expediter trainer.
Wednesday’s schedule includes cockpit tours of the bombers, along with the opportunity to inspect the other aircraft.
Rides are available on all five planes. The B-29 flies on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Admission to the tarmac where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and younger.
Schapiro, of Lambertsville, New Jersey, said the AirPower History Tour has been active since 1973, visiting dozens of airports every year.
“We are a living museum,” he said. “We take these aircraft directly to the public. It gives you a sense and a spirit of what it was like during World War II: The sights, the sounds, the smell of the aircraft.
“It’s very different than going to a museum and seeing an aircraft just parked there. You get to see the engine start up, see that smoke from the oil and feel the rumble of those four engines on the B-29. It’s something you can’t experience anywhere else.”
All of the tour’s pilots and crew members are volunteers with a passion for aviation, said pilot Rob Carlisle, standing near the Stearman at the airport on Tuesday.
“All I ever wanted to do was be a pilot,” he said. “I’m a bit of a pilot vagabond. I also fly air tankers fighting wildfires and pilot a 737 corporate jet.”
He said he likes sharing the historic aircraft with the public.
For pilot Sandy Travnicek, of New Hampshire, flying for the Commemorative Air Force is “a way to try to give back.” The 22-year Air Force veteran said her service has defined her life.
“I have had some amazing opportunities from my service. It opened doors that I never even knew existed,” Travnicek said.
Although they are separate events, the AirPower History Tour coincides with the first two days of the inaugural Aerium Summit aviation trade show and conference at the airport.
The summit continues through Thursday and has added to the AirPower History Tour’s display by bringing in additional modern aircraft, including a Black Hawk Helicopter and a C-130 Transport plane.
