JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John G. Duesler Jr. would like more people to change their ways of thinking about unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones.
“You hear people say drones are the future, but the future is here as far as drones are concerned,” Duesler said, listing insurance, agriculture, construction, medicine, emergency response and delivery services as areas in which drones are already having an impact.
As president of the Pennsylvania Drone Association, Duesler will moderate a session titled “Next Generation Aviation” at the Aerium Summit, scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
The panel discussion will explore an ongoing collaboration to develop infrastructure that will expand the use of drones beyond the current line-of-sight limit set by regulations.
The project follows similar models already operating in parts of Alaska, Virginia, Ohio and other locations.
It is intended to demonstrate that agencies and businesses working together can create a network that will allow drones to safely work in more situations, the advocates said.
‘An aviation hotbed’
Although the Aerium Summit will focus on aviation education and workforce development, organizers saw the value of including talk about drones in the event, said Larry Nulton, chairman of the nonprofit Aerium, which organized the summit.
Aerium’s goal of “creating an aviation hotbed in the Southern Alleghenies” includes drone technology, he said.
Drone training is included in a new high school aviation curriculum developed by Aerium and its supporters, which was approved by the state earlier this year.
“We are building these training programs with the high schools, and we are creating this airway for drones,” Nulton said. “Once you start bringing that kind of attention, that’s when you start to attract industry leaders to the airport.
“If we create that infrastructure of antennas, these things will be able to fly out of line-of-sight. That will open the region up to commercial products like Amazon. It will open it up to the medical suppliers. The military would use the civilian infrastructure to start doing (drone training) here.”
Airport Manager Cory Cree said it will be some time before drones are integrated into the air traffic system, but added, “We want to be involved.”
‘Internet of the sky’
Duesler says that, even with all the applications that are already proving successful, drones’ potential is still being discovered.
“It’s the internet of the sky,” he said, comparing drones to the early days of the internet.
“Twenty or 30 years ago, we didn’t know where the internet was going to go,” he said. “Drones are like that. There is potential to use drones however you imagine.”
Like the early internet, drone technology isn’t something that people have been expecting, he said.
“Technology does not show up with a parade and fireworks,” Duesler said. “It just arrives. Drones are here. Get ready.”
