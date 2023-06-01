JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Collaboration” was the word of the hour for Wednesday’s opening of the Aerium Summit conference and trade show focused on aviation education.
“We really want to foster that collaboration among the private and the public stakeholders to address the next-generation needs of the aviation and the aerospace industries,” said Larry Nulton, chairman of the Aerium nonprofit and co-founder of Nulton Aviation Services, whose hangars provided focal points for the summit.
The three-day summit, which continues Thursday at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, drew more than 300 registered attendees and more than 40 aviation- related exhibitors.
“We have the high schools here, we have the educators here and we have industry, all here in Johnstown,” Nulton said Wednesday during the summit’s general session. “Aviation is really one big community, and we are working with the right people in the right places.”
Nulton introduced each of the opening session’s speakers:
• The Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis University in Loretto.
• Dennis Coulbourn, sales manager for Lycoming Engines in Williamsport.
• Gabe Monzo, president of the Aviation Council of Pennsylvania and executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.
• John Duesler, president of the Pennsylvania Drone Association.
• Anthony McCloskey, director of PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation.
• Jeffrey Fuller, deputy secretary of education for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
• Steven Jones, deputy regional administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration.
• John Eberhardt, chief technology officer of drone-maker ATA.
• Art Martynuska, executive director of the Cambria County departments of Emergency Management and 911.
The morning session included two important announcements.
Eberhardt announced Johnstown and Cambria County have joined a coalition to create an unmanned aircraft system test site in the region. The test sites develop infrastructure, including new antennas, to allow operators to fly drones beyond the FAA’s line-of-site restriction.
“We are actively working to deploy the next generation of infrastructure to bring all the next-generation aviation here,” Eberhardt said.
Tipping his figurative hat to students in drone programs attending the summit, Eberhardt said the coalition is working now to expand the role of drones nationwide.
He expects the new test site to be operational in 12 to 18 months, while designing the system to be financially self-sustaining.
Martynuska said a drone program in Cambria County in March attracted emergency services from numerous states and Canada.
That led to a new five-year memorandum of understanding between Aerium and Influential Drones, of Marlton, New Jersey to provide drone training and help institute standards for expanded uses.
For emergency services, Martynuska said the uses are obvious.
“We can provide lifesaving services in real-time,” he said.
“We can fly lifesaving services beyond what we already do.”
Drones can assist with real-time intelligence for law enforcement and other emergency responders, he added.
“The collaboration between these groups will not only enhance our abilities, it will enhance public safety,” Martynuska concluded. “We’ll see professional qualifications increase and standards be adopted across the board.”
Highlights from the other speakers’ remarks include:
Reviewing St. Francis University’s five-year-old collaborative program with Nulton Flight Academy, Van Tassell said, “We are very proud of the fact that the aviation students in our program have a truly exceptional pathway through the SkyWest (Airlines) pilot pathway program. This gives students opportunities for professional development and mentorship while still a student.
“It also provides a clear route into the world of professional flying.”
Monzo pledged the Aviation Council’s support of Johnstown’s efforts.
“The time has come for airports to put their differences aside and work as one cohesive industry that will prosper through advancement,” Monzo said. “Aerium is proof that the collaborative effort is working and the future is positive.”
McCloskey pointed to a study that showed aviation activities and related businesses pump $34 billion back into the state, primarily through the state’s 514 airports, including 121 public-use airports.
Fuller recapped the recently announced Classification of Instructional Program codes developed by aviation industry leaders working through Aerium with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to allow high school students to do pilot training and other aviation programs as part of a school’s state-reimbursed curriculum.
“The Department of Education is proud to partner with you as we prepare the next generation of pilots, technicians and mechanics,” McCloskey said. “The collaborative effort will ensure that it’s blue skies ahead for the aviation industry.”
