JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although the three-day Aerium Summit encompasses all areas of aviation education, drones dominated the opening reception on Tuesday at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
“We are trying to get kids more interested in aviation and space,” Olivia Coleman said at a display of sporting drones with an enclosed test-flight area. “They can fly them in a safe environment to learn more about them. Teachers use them to get students to learn more about aviation and drones.”
Coleman is a regional program analyst and outreach coordinator with the Federal Aviation Administration and will be a speaker at Wednesday’s Aerium Summit session for elementary and middle school education.
Tuesday’s reception featured displays by several of the 43 aviation organizations participating in the summit. While it was primarily a meet-and-greet event for summit participants, the reception included displays and demonstrations of aviation and drone equipment.
One of the exhibitors was Compass Systems, which manufactures drones, electronic components and other systems for military and civilian aviation in the former Planet Ice building, 195 Jari Drive, Richland Township.
Compass Systems President and CEO Raymond Rose doesn’t want to talk about how drones will change the future.
“They are the now,” Rose said, explaining that drones, also called unmanned aerial vehicles or unmanned aviation systems, have been in use since World War II.
“People are thinking about all the ways you can use them,” Rose said.
Tuesday’s opening reception included drone-flying opportunities and a synchronized performance of several dozen small drones.
David Bjornberg, director of engineering solutions and manufacturing, explained that, in addition to photography, drones are being used in mapping, communications and a variety of other industries.
Tethered drones can be used to provide wireless internet service for communities, he said.
Sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday include overviews of aviation curricula for elementary, middle school and high school students, with another session highlighting post-secondary aviation education.
Although there are several sessions geared toward aviation industry, Aerium Chairman Larry Nulton said, “It’s more about connecting the industry folks with the educators. We want to create that interaction and form partnerships.”
Aerium spokeswoman Sydney Harris, of BBP Solutions in Harrisburg, said registration for the summit has exceeded expectations.
As of Tuesday evening, there were more than 320 registered participants.
“We are pleasantly surprised,” Harris said.
Registration is still available on the Aerium website, aerium.org.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.