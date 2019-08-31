From Berlin Brothersvalley High School to Flight 93 National Memorial and back, bicycle riders will peddle 24 miles in the inaugural 911 Trail Challenge on Saturday, bringing attention to the September 11th National Memorial Trail and helping raise funds for its development and future upkeep.
The cost for participating in the event is $25 per person and $50 per family.
“What we’re doing is being proactive at this point,” Tom Baxter, president of the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, said.
“We want to really think about this resource as a national treasure, and being proactive in creating a fund and seeding it, so it will be open and available to people of all ages and ability in perpetuity.”
Money raised will be used to provide the matches needed to receive grant funding.
“State and federal dollars need to be unlocked by a small percentage,” Baxter said.
“That way they understand that the local community is vested in this effort.”
Somerset Trust is the primary sponsor. Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has set up the partnership fund and provided promotional information, including a link for tickets at https://cfalleghenies.org/event/911-trail-challenge/.
The stretch being used for the challenge is part of the 1,300-mile network of bicycle and pedestrian trails that link the sites where planes crashed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks – New York City’s September 11 Memorial, the Pentagon memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial.
“It’s not a memorial you just go look at,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said. “It’s a memorial you walk upon, so you engage with it. It gives you a chance to think about obviously 9/11 and those events – and it’s interpreted that way – but it’s also looking at our country. It’s getting out and being in America and thinking about not just the 9/11 Trail, but the historical places the trail goes through, the nature beauty. It’s a way to engage people in thinking about our country. I think it’s just really fitting. Not to take anything away from the sites, trust me. All three sites that it goes through, of course, are big parts of it. It’s a cliché, but part of it is the journey.”
