Tai Chi in the park

Tai Chi instructor Gary Johnson (far right) leads a session of Tai Chi enthusiasts on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Central Park, downtown Johnstown. The group usually meets at the Johnstown Senior Center at noon Wednesdays, but have been gathering in the park for the past few weeks. They plan to have sessions in the park for the next four weeks, and invite newcomers to join them. Donations are requested for a local charity of that week. Wednesday’s charity was Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.