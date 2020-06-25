A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of robbing a Taco Bell restaurant in Richland Township on June 16.
Rita Tina Richards, 44, of the 500 block of Forest Avenue, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Richards drove a small red pickup truck into the drive-through lane on Scalp Avenue at 10:50 p.m.
She wore a surgical mask and reportedly told the cashier that there was someone in the back seat with a gun and then demanded money, the complaint said.
Richards allegedly said: "He has a gun to my head and is going to shoot me if you don't give me the money and is going to shoot you if you don't."
The employee was not able to see anyone else in the truck.
"Please give me the money, he said he will shoot us," Richards said, according to the criminal complaint.
She drove off empty-handed. Johnstown police later stopped a red 2002 Nissan Frontier that matched the surveillance photo of the vehicle from the drive-through.
Richards told police that a man named Al came to her residence the day of the robbery and pulled a gun and took the truck and then returned it the next day.
The cashier identified Richards from a photo lineup. Police believe she acted alone.
Richards was charged with robbery, criminal attempt at theft, terroristic threats, simple assault and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
Richards was freed on bond. She was ordered to continue receiving mental heath treatment and stay away from Taco Bell.
