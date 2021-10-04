SOMERSET, Pa. – Kevin Keller was getting used to driving as far away as LaVale, Maryland, to feed his appetite for Taco Bell.
So when the Somerset man arrived for the grand opening of the chain's new Somerset Township location Monday and discovered the doors weren't opening for another hour, he and his family didn't mind waiting a little longer.
"We drive to the (Johnstown) Galleria and to LaVale all of the time for it, so this is great," he said, standing outside his SUV with his family at his side. "I'm just glad it's here."
Officials with the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce also gave the restaurant a warm welcome Monday, joining District Manager Coty Riley and several new Taco Bell employees to cut the ribbon for the opening.
Riley, who also manages several Taco Bells in Centre County, said 35 people have been hired for the new North Center Avenue location.
The location was built this summer and features the chain's transition to a more digital layout, with LED screen menu boards and touch screen kiosks now advertising ordering options for items such as tacos, burritos and breakfast.
Riley said the chain has "been trying to get into Somerset" for several years, and is excited to make it happen.
Chamber member Sharon Clapper, who co-chairs the chamber's Success in Somerset County initiative, was also excited the business chose Somerset.
"They are a well-known chain. And it's always exciting to see a new business come to our area," she said. "I think they are a great addition to our community."
