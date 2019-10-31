A popular book produced by The Tribune-Democrat has been reprinted and will soon be available for purchase.
“Homelands” – a 2011 book inspired by a 2010 newspaper series – took an in-depth look at the ethnic communities in Johnstown and the region’s people, featuring stories of families whose ancestors immigrated to the area, the traditions they brought with them and an array of ethnic recipes, clothing and music.
Thanks to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, which based its 2019-20 season “Made in Johnstown” on the book, “Homelands” has found new life. The book will be available for purchase at JSO shows beginning Nov. 9, and also at The Tribune-Democrat office in downtown Johnstown and online beginning Nov. 10.
Order forms will appear in the newspaper.
Maestro James Blachly said shortly after he arrived in Johns-
town four years ago, a copy of “Homelands” was shared with him, and the storytelling helped introduce him to the rich cultural history of Johnstown.
“When we chose ‘Made in Johnstown’ as our theme for this season, I turned again to ‘Homelands’ to inform the musical choices we made, pairing each piece of music with one or several of the cultures that have made this city what it is,” Blachly said.
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, said the “Homelands” book was well received when it was first issued, selling out quickly.
“Many times since then we’ve been asked if there are any copies available, or if we might consider printing some,” he said.
“The JSO’s ‘Made In Johns-
town’ concept provides the perfect moment for going forward with a reprinting of the book. We were honored to share those stories a decade ago, and we’re thrilled that the JSO has opened the door for us to make this book available again.”
The book can first be purchased at the symphony’s Made in Brahms-Town concert, which celebrates German and Italian cultures, Nov. 9 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Books will be available at subsequent concerts throughout the season while supplies last.
Following the November concert, books can be purchased at The Tribune-Democrat office, 425 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, or ordered online at www.tribdem.com. The cover price is $19.99 plus tax.
Blachly said the JSO is deeply honored and excited that The Tribune-Democrat chose to re-release the book for purchase and that the first copies will be available at the November concert.
“I’ll be the first in line to buy one,” he said.
