JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Linda Custer was told her cat, Warren-Andy, was The Tribune- Democrat’s Bark/Meow Madness Grand Champion this year, she knew exactly what to do with the prize money – donate it.
On Tuesday, Custer went to the Humane Society of Cambria County in Richland Township, where she worked with the staff to sponsor five cats that had been there for a long time, meaning their adoption fees are now covered.
“I thought it was important to give back,” she said.
Her feline companion, Warren-Andy, and her other cats have all come from the local Humane Society, which is why she wanted to lend a hand to the program.
Custer took the $250 of prize money and added some funding of her own for the five sponsorships.
She worked with Gabriella Blackwell, the Humane Society’s social media support specialist, to pick the pets.
“It definitely helps out,” Blackwell said of the donation.
Some of the cats Custer chose to sponsor weren’t just longtime residents of the 743 Galleria Drive location, but also have special needs.
Two of the animals have feline leukemia virus, which means they can’t be adopted by anyone who already has a cat, unless the pet is also positive for FELV.
Because of that, these cats are usually looked over, Blackwell said.
“They’re so sweet, and they all deserve the same chance,” she said.
Custer noted that if the adoption fee being covered would help those animals have a better chance at being chosen, she was on board.
It didn’t take long for her good deed to take effect.
One of the cats Custer picked has already been adopted.
Punxsutawney was brought into the shelter as a stray kitten and grew up at the Humane Society, having spent 10 months there.
This week, he got to go to his “furever” home.
“It was really nice seeing him go home,” Blackwell said.
This was Custer’s first year entering the newspaper’s annual contest, and she said she enjoyed participating, and also the community support for Warren-Andy.
“It has been a fun experience with family and friends,” she said.
Sue Sheehan, The Tribune-Democrat and Cumberland (Md.) Times-News regional director of audience development, who oversees the contest, was touched by Custer’s donation.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said.
“Such a special way to give back to a great organization in our area.”
Sheehan described Custer’s sponsorship as “very generous” and again congratulated her and Warren-Andy on winning the 2023 Meow Madness contest.
