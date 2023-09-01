JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Music lovers and aviation enthusiasts will be flying high at this event.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will hold its "Swinging Into Our Future" fall fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Nulton Aviation Services Inc. at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 479 Airport Road, Johnstown.
"We wanted to return back to Nulton Aviation Services Inc. because we felt the concert in June 2022 was just absolutely outstanding, so we thought it would be wonderful to continue our partnership and go back up to the airport and have a slightly smaller event but still utilize that beautiful space," said Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO.
Guests will be treated to a musical performance by Pete Jacobs and his Wartime Radio Revue, featuring 10 symphony string players.
"It will be very reminiscent of the Glenn Miller Orchestra," Codey said. "It'll be an incredible partnership between the JSO musicians and this really incredible swing band who has a really wonderful reputation."
Kevin and Mallory Bean, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Chorus members and performers in the February “Open Mic Night” concert, will be joining the stage as well.
Dinner will be provided by Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers, who will be offering an upscale menu, with desserts provided by Paulette’s Cakes.
Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various activities, including a silent auction showcasing unique and one-of-a-kind experiences.
On display will be two historic airplanes – a C-47 and B-25.
The JSO continued its Mill Concert Series of utilizing unique spaces in the region for performances by holding a concert at the lower hangar of Nulton Aviation Services Inc., where 1,500 people attended the show.
“As a dedicated advocate for both the aviation industry and the arts, I am delighted to see the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra hosting their fall fundraiser ‘Swinging Into Our Future’ at Nulton Aviation Services Inc.," said Dr. Larry Nulton, Nulton Aviation's vice president of operations. "This event beautifully combines the worlds of music and aviation showcasing the harmonious growth of our community.”
Proceeds will benefit JSO programming and music education.
"We want people to have a lot of fun and dance the night away," Codey said. "We want to emphasize the music and JSO musicians and we thought having a big huge swing dance party would really liven up the event."
Event sponsors include Nulton Aviation Services Inc., Ross Russo, RE/MAX POWER Associates, Glades Pike Winery, Spangler Subaru and Forest Hills Veterinary.
Reservations are required by Sept. 5.
Tickets are $125 per person. VIP tickets are available for $175 per person and includes exclusive access to the Nulton Aviation lounge, complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to mingle with James Blachly, music director of the JSO.
To order tickets, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.johnstownsymphony.org/events/swinging-into-our-future.
