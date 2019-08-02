Garlic lovers can enjoy a stinking good time for a worthy cause.
In conjunction with Faranda’s Farm’s annual Laurel Highlands Garlic Festival, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will hold its “Summer Shindig” fundraiser event Aug. 16 at Faranda’s Farm, 1171 Penn Ave., Hollsopple.
Lawn games will start at 4 p.m., with cocktails to follow at 5:30, dinner at 6:30 and entertainment beginning at 7:15.
The casual outdoor event includes a buffet-style dinner catered by Flair of Country and after-dinner entertainment provided by Jill and Leah Gontkovic.
Appetizers will include garlic artichoke cheese dip, crudites and garlic pretzels. Dinner will feature sliced cinnamon chipotle-roasted pork loin, garlic-lime grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, yellow squash and asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, berry salad with poppyseed dressing and pumpkin and chocolate gobs.
In addition, B & L Wine Cellars, Coal Country Brewing and Old Towne Distillery will be on hand with a variety of wine, beer and cocktails. Vendors will be set up and ready for patrons starting at 4.
Pat Hofscher, retiring JSO executive director, said that the farm-to-table fundraiser dinner has grown each year and that organizers are hoping to see more people come out this year.
“The Faranda family, who graciously hosts this evening, is a great supporter of the JSO, and offering their property for this wonderful evening is just another example of this area’s dedication to the JSO,” she said. “We encourage everyone to join the crowd at this very accessible country location for an evening of good music, good food and entertainment and just relaxation before the hubbub of the school year kicks into high gear.”
Known as Jill and Leah Acoustic, the Gontkovic sisters are well known in the Johnstown region for performing a variety of music from oldies to current hits.
“The Gontkovic ladies, this year’s entertainment duo, always present a great, listenable program,” Hofscher said.
Jill Gontkovic said she and her sister have been singing together for about nine years and love nothing more than entertaining folks with their acoustic music.
“We’ve been absolutely delighted at how supportive our community is to live music,” she said. “Thanks in advance for your support, and we hope to have a very nice turnout for the event.”
Tickets for the fundraiser are $45 per person. Reservations are required by Aug. 12. To order tickets, call 814-535-6738 or visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Faranda’s Farm’s Laurel Highlands Garlic Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18. It will include entertainment, cooking demonstrations, vendors from across the region and seminars on growing garlic and mushrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.