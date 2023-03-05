JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is set to capture the beauty of the region through joyful music.
The symphony will present concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez’s performance of Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto” and Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
“We are incredibly excited to showcase Maureen’s artistry and talent for our March concert,” said Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO. “Maureen connects to the music on such an emotional level that you cannot help but fall in love with her musicality and passion. To see and hear her perform Sibelius’ ‘Violin Concerto’ will be a magical experience.”
A Mexican-American violinist, Conlon Gutierrez has performed to much acclaim on stages throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia and the United States. Countless performances of hers have been aired live on radio and TV, including a special for the Telemundo channel in 2003.
In addition, Conlon Gutierrez has has appeared as a soloist with various orchestras and chamber ensembles through Mexico, Europe, and the United States.
She is in her fifth year as concertmaster for the JSO and resides in Pittsburgh with her husband and daughter.
“We are so thrilled to be featuring our superb concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez in her concerto debut with the JSO with the gorgeous and unique Sibelius ‘Violin Concerto,’ ” said James Blachly, music director of the JSO. “The ‘Violin Concerto’ was chosen because of the way that it evokes a sense of place and the feeling of love and longing. It is a perfect pairing of the musical colors in the work with Maureen’s own sensibility as a soloist and musician.”
Conlon Gutierrez said the piece is near and dear to her heart and is a work she has loved for decades.
She added that she is looking forward to performing the piece on stage for the Johnstown audience and for her father, who will be seeing her perform it live for the first time.
“It is such a treat to get to revisit this masterpiece and tackle the challenges it holds in a whole different way,” Conlon Gutierrez said.
The second half of the concert will feature Quinn Mason’s “Toast of the Town” and Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony.”
Mason describes the piece as a “festive and fun overture to an operetta that doesn’t exist.” It is an effervescent piece, with great energy and a kind of bubbling-over enthusiasm.
The love of place is especially alive and clear in Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony.” The symphony was as revolutionary and influential as any of his other works, inspiring generations of composers to be inspired by what is called “tone painting,” which in this symphony depicts the feeling of returning to the countryside, a scene by a stream, a storm and bird calls.
“I’m very excited for us to perform Quinn Mason’s ‘Toast of the Town’ and Beethoven’s incredibly inventive and inspiring ‘Pastoral Symphony,’” Blachly said. “This concert will be all about nature, brilliance and beautiful music.”
A pre-concert talk with Blachly will be held at 6:30 p.m. at which he will offer insights into the evening’s musical selections.
In addition, various community organizations will be present in the lobby to relay information about local outdoor activities, nature clubs and hiking groups. Attendees can get their picture taken with the Benscreek Canoe Club whitewater rafting backdrop, hear a JSO musician, learn from Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Elizabeth Good to identify local birds and plants, and learn more about Stackhouse Park.
The concert is being underwritten in part by Luther P. Miller.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $58, with a limited number of tickets reserved for “Pick Your Price” purchasing. Tickets can be ordered by calling 814-535-6738 or online at www. johnstownsymphony.org.
