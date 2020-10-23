EBENSBURG – A new trinity of crosses was dedicated Friday in front of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School after the original structures were removed in June of 2018 for safety reasons.
Maintenance personnel at the Ebensburg school had found the crosses to be severely deteriorated at the base.
“I know in talking with people in the school that when they had to be taken down, they knew,” Head of School Stephen Cotchen said. “They were missed.”
The symbols of the school had stood since its inception in 1962 and replacements, made of telephone poles, were erected earlier this year through the teamwork of citizens and school leadership.
Plans for holding a dedication ceremony had to be put on hold, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that the situation has somewhat calmed, the school decided to officially dedicate the new crosses.
Surrounded by students and administrators, the Rev. Jeremiah Lange, chaplain of the school, blessed the crosses and read a passage from the Bible Friday.
“When the crosses came down, we really had to pull people together to make this happen,” former principal Lorie Ratchford said.
Ratchford retired from her position in June, but returned to the school to witness the ceremony.
Seeing the symbols of faith and education back in their rightful place filled her with joy because she didn’t just serve as principal for nine years, but taught at Bishop Carroll for 20 and also graduated from the school.
“It’s just so nice to have them back up,” she said. “The three crosses really embody what this school means.”
Rick Yahner, who’s son, Gabe, is a senior, was the person who spearheaded the replacement of the crosses.
Ratchford said the school reached out to several individuals to help with the new crosses, and Yahner was glad to get on board.
Yahner couldn’t attend the event but his son said a few words about the accomplishment.
“I’m certainly very proud,” Gabe Yaher said. “Especially of my father.”
Not seeing the crosses standing in front of the school for so long filled him with sadness, but he said being able to lend a hand in restoring such a meaningful emblem meant a lot to him and his family.
Gabe Yahner assisted his father and brother, Ben, in constructing the new crosses.
The men were then helped by several businesses and other community members in placing them in their rightful places.
“It’s a symbol of our Christianity and our love for each other,” Cotchen said.
