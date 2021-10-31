JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A light rain didn't stop hundreds of half-sized superheroes, stylish princesses and mini-monsters from treat-seeking their way through Central Park on Saturday.
In fact, for Zelda Delbridge, of Johnstown, the weather didn't dampen the fact that it was the "perfect" way to celebrate Halloween weekend with her three grandchildren.
"Their parents had to work, and I knew there's always plenty of things to do for Halloween here in Johnstown, so I brought them down," said Delbridge, whose grandkids, Khaleesi, 7, Korbel, 5, and Dellante, 4, all live in Altoona.
One by one, they were greeted by a caravan of costumed treat-givers – many of them employees from local businesses – who registered a spot around the park for Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's annual "Trunk-or-Treat" event.
"This is such a cool, safe way to take them out and not have to worry about whose door they might be knocking on," Delbridge said, while Dellante – dressed as PJ Masks' Catboy – took a peek into his candy basket. "And what a great turnout."
This was the fourth year for the event, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership Treasurer Cheryl Izing said.
The nonprofit started Trunk-or-Treat as a way to introduce kids to the park and the then-new "Park Boneyard" display, said Izing.
The animated, musical display debuted in 2018, but Trunk-or-Treat has only grown since, said Izing, the event's chairwoman.
"We had 34 spots around Central Park and people signed up for every spot this year," she said. "And the kids just love it. Last year, even with everyone in masks for COVID-19, we had more than 500 people here."
It looked like more of the same Saturday.
Benscreek Canoe Club member Amanda Galvan was ready for the event. With a string of autumn lights dangling from her hatchback overhead, Galvan and her Husky mix, Fitzroy, sat behind her SUV and greeted the line of kids with a stainless steel bowl of sweets.
Around the block, Deb Capriotti said she made sure she had "extra" this year.
Capriotti, a development associate with The Learning Lamp, and her husband, councilman Mike Capriotti, packed up their pickup truck with an "arsenal" of popcorn balls, fruit snacks and other treats.
"The kids have had a tough couple years with the pandemic," she said. "So it's nice to see their families turn out like this for something fun for them."
