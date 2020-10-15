Sweeping leaves

John Hahn, Westmont Borough Public Works laborer, uses a lawn tractor to blow leaves to the curb along Luzerne Street in Westmont Borough on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The borough will be vacuuming up the leaves and taking them away on Friday.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

