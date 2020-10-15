John Hahn, Westmont Borough Public Works laborer, uses a lawn tractor to blow leaves to the curb along Luzerne Street in Westmont Borough on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The borough will be vacuuming up the leaves and taking them away on Friday.
Sweeping leaves
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump's Johnstown visit confirmed for Tuesday; tickets online
- Details released for Trump's campaign stop in Johnstown
- PHOTO GALLERY | Big crowd welcomes Trump back to Johnstown
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'So after someone is exposed, how long until they become contagious?'
- Trump plans campaign rally at Johnstown airport
- Anti-Trump activist plans to burn flags at Cambria, Blair courthouses
- WATCH VIDEO | Anti-Trump activist burns flags in front of Cambria courthouse, cited for open fire
- Johnstown doctor pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in patient’s 2018 OD death
- Labor secretary in quarantine day after Johnstown visit; Scalia tests negative but wife is positive for COVID-19
- 'Into the metaphysical': Black Raven shop opens in Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.