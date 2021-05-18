SOMERSET – A Stoystown man who Somerset County Coroner Wally Miller picked in 2019 to serve as his first full-time chief deputy will now likely replace him.
Unofficial vote totals showed Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank topped fellow funeral director Chad Fyock in a 8,437-to-2,737 vote count.
With no opposition on the Democrat ticket, Swank appears to be in position to take over the job in January after Miller’s final term ends. Miller announced last year he would retire at the end of 2021.
While Miller has served as coroner for decades, Swank said he is optimistic the transition will be seamless next year. Swank has been handling many cases in the office for the past year and said he plans to “hit the ground running from day one” in 2022.
Swank campaigned touting his experience in the office and pledged to treat families with compassion. He credited “a lot of great people” working alongside him for helping to deliver that message across the county – “and I just want to thank them for their support,” he said.
Fyock, a Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home director, said he was disappointed by the results but credited Swank for the work he put in this year.
“There is always going to be a winner and a loser in these races, and Cullen worked hard,” Fyock said. “He deserves it.”
This was Fyock’s first run for public office and said he doesn’t regret the decision.
“It was a good experience – a learning experience,” he said.
