NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Susquehanna Township man died Saturday in an accident while operating equipment on his property, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Sunday.
Christopher “Weo” Eckenrode, 50, was moving dirt with heavy machinery when he and the machine got too close to the edge of a drop-off, Lees said. The machine overturned, ejecting Eckenrode, and then landed on top of him at around 2:56 p.m. Saturday.
According to Lees, Eckenrode was killed instantly and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lees ruled the death accidental, with the cause of death being asphyxiation due to crushing injuries to the chest.
Hope Fire Company and Hastings EMS assisted the coroner’s office at the scene, along with Pennsylvania State Police.
