SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has hired a second attorney to defend him against criminal charges.
Pittsburgh defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie has entered an appearance to represent Thomas alongside fellow defense attorney Ryan Tutera.
Thomas, who faces sexual assault charges related to his fall 2021 arrest, is scheduled to appear Friday for a pretrial hearing in Somerset County court, which is likely to involve continued argument over subpoenas involving employment files for the woman accusing Thomas of the criminal acts.
The woman worked at a private business at the time the charges were filed, and files are being sought for her and two other employees, requests that are being challenged by their attorneys as “unreasonable.”
Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany is presiding over the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.